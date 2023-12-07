Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 361,829 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,829 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Ring Energy worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ring Energy by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Shares of REI stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $291.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.84. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.20 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ring Energy news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,318,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,898.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,500. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ring Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.