Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television
Gray Television Stock Down 0.8 %
GTN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $748.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.70. Gray Television has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $14.40.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.
See Also
