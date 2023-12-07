Great Point Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 601,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,000. Intercept Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 1.44% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,630,000 after buying an additional 1,338,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,180,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 604,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICPT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $794.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $88.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. HC Wainwright cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICPT

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.