Great Point Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Great Point Partners LLC reduced its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,506 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arcellx worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 79.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,931,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,082,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the second quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the second quarter worth about $3,818,000.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Up 0.6 %

Arcellx stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arcellx

Arcellx Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.