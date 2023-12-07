Great Point Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,053 shares during the quarter. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Solid Biosciences worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 382,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,957. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $78.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Solid Biosciences

In related news, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $32,566.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,439 shares in the company, valued at $48,306.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,971 shares of company stock worth $69,272 in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.