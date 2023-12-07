Great Point Partners LLC Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Great Point Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 321,450 shares during the quarter. Viking Therapeutics accounts for about 1.9% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.35. 1,093,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.