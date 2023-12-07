Great Point Partners LLC Makes New $4.62 Million Investment in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,383. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $380.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

