Great Point Partners LLC Purchases 90,000 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. AnaptysBio makes up about 3.6% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 62,867 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 16.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 41.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,882 shares of company stock worth $128,772. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

ANAB stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 988.11% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

