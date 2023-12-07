Great Point Partners LLC Sells 885,149 Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Great Point Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885,149 shares during the quarter. Gracell Biotechnologies makes up 1.7% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 3.35% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 63.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 613,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 238,338 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRCL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.02. 5,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,441. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.77.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

