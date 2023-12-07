Great Point Partners LLC Sells 943,000 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Great Point Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943,000 shares during the quarter. Great Point Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Travere Therapeutics worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,377 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $613.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.62.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

