Guild of Guardians 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $272,719.72 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $30.30 million and approximately $272,719.72 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

