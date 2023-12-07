Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Announces Earnings Results

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $396.27 million during the quarter.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 2,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,465. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Freda sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,694 shares of company stock valued at $520,410 over the last quarter.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

