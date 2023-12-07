Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Up 4.3%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 25,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Thorne
Hamilton Thorne Price Performance
About Hamilton Thorne
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Thorne
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Diamondback Energy: 7x earnings is an energy diamond in the rough
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Samsara’s big rally: 27% surge following stellar Q3 earnings
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- GameStop: Better than expected is just plain bad news
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.