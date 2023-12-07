Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Up 4.3%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 25,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

About Hamilton Thorne

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The firm has a market cap of C$212.89 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54.

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.