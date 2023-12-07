Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.87

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
Read More
