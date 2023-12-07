Head-To-Head Analysis: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) & Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of WSFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WSFS Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus target price of $44.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.69%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 24.14% 13.01% 1.46% Hawthorn Bancshares 13.81% 10.49% 0.69%

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WSFS Financial pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WSFS Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $1.01 billion 2.44 $222.38 million $4.72 8.57 Hawthorn Bancshares $66.81 million 2.24 $20.75 million $1.85 11.50

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. WSFS Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various insurance products; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

