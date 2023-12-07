Head-To-Head Contrast: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) versus Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CNFinance has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Avantax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 9.73% 4.33% 1.20% Avantax 50.96% 0.05% 0.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.6% of Avantax shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Avantax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CNFinance and Avantax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantax 0 3 1 0 2.25

Avantax has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.30%. Given Avantax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avantax is more favorable than CNFinance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and Avantax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $260.58 million N/A $20.11 million $0.33 6.30 Avantax $666.50 million 1.43 $420.25 million $7.75 3.35

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. Avantax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avantax beats CNFinance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services. It also provides financial planning and advisory services, and retirement plan solutions. The company was formerly known as Blucora, Inc. and changed its name to Avantax, Inc. in January 2023. Avantax, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

