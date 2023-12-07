Head-To-Head Survey: Intchains Group (ICG) vs. Its Rivals

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is one of 153 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Intchains Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Intchains Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -25.34% -2.17% -2.14% Intchains Group Competitors -201.97% -91.99% -7.64%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $345.47 million $51.50 million -435.00 Intchains Group Competitors $10.56 billion $763.21 million 13.22

This table compares Intchains Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intchains Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intchains Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intchains Group Competitors 1932 8151 16020 578 2.57

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 18.81%. Given Intchains Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intchains Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Intchains Group peers beat Intchains Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Intchains Group

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.