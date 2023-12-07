Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,257,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 2.86% of Heartland Express worth $37,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 79,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Price Performance

HTLD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,811. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $18.17.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $295.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 20,062 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $265,019.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,931.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,516.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 20,062 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $265,019.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 256,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,931.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 164,198 shares of company stock worth $2,180,128. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Heartland Express Company Profile



Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

