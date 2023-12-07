Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 12.9% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and $83.38 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001180 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003820 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,576,849,010 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,576,849,009.87983 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06820127 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $91,992,716.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

