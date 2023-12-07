Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Purchases $12,740.00 in Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $12,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,949.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.15. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.49) EPS for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.74% and a negative net margin of 1,602.40%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

About Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Free Report ) by 2,047.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.81% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

