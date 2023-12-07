Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Purchases $12,740.00 in Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $12,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,949.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.15. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $20.95.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.49) EPS for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.74% and a negative net margin of 1,602.40%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies
About Helius Medical Technologies
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
