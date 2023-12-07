Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several research firms have commented on HIMS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 429,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,329. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $82,379.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 382,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,098 shares of company stock worth $785,410. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,391,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 677.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

