Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of HEP opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 40.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

