Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $69.11 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

