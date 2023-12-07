Hop Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $107,831.67 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $107,831.67 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

