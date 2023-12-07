HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.54

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.54 and last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.54.

HORIBA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

