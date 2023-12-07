Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,562. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

