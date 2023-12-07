Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 121,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $226.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

