Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bakkt by 4,335.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $383,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of BKKT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 1,129,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $509.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.48. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

