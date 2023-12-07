Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,646. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

