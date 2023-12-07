Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 667,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.