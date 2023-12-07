Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 12,492 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXE remained flat at $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 26,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,009. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

