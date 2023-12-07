Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 8.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. 9,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $271.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.