Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 690,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,663. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

