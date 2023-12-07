Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,131,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 55.8% in the second quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 96,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 139,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 536,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.2 %

GOOG traded up $6.86 on Thursday, hitting $138.29. 13,793,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,550,516. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average is $130.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

