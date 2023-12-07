Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

HWM stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

