HP (NYSE:HPQ) Trading Up 2.7%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 1,121,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,078,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock valued at $389,444,384 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HP by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,627,893 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $118,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.5% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 196,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

