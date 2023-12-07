Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HII. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after buying an additional 58,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,975,000 after buying an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $243.53 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $243.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

