ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,246 ($15.74) and last traded at GBX 1,226 ($15.49). 50,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 75,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,218 ($15.38).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £810.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,176.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.68.

ICG Enterprise Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,333.33%.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

