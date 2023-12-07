Insider Buying: Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) Insider Purchases A$17,834.94 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2023

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTRGet Free Report) insider Alex Rovira acquired 1,188,996 shares of Brightstar Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,834.94 ($11,811.22).

Brightstar Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Brightstar Resources

(Get Free Report)

Brightstar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Alpha, Beta, and Cork Tree Well (Delta) Deposit located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Stone Resources Australia Limited and changed its name to Brightstar Resources Limited in December 2020.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brightstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.