Insider Buying: QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) Insider Buys 280,000 Shares of Stock

QEM Limited (ASX:QEM – Get Free Report) insider David Fitch acquired 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$53,200.00 ($35,231.79).

David Fitch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QEM alerts:

On Monday, November 13th, David Fitch 250,000 shares of QEM stock.

QEM Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

QEM Company Profile

QEM Limited engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and oil shale project in Australia. Its flagship project is the Julia Creek oil shale and vanadium project covering an area of 249.6 square kilometers located in the Julia Creek area of North Western Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Queensland Energy & Minerals Pty Ltd and changed its name to QEM Limited in August 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.