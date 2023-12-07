Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) CEO Acquires $21,120.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman acquired 4,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman purchased 5,000 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,200.00.

Shares of STRR opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Star Equity ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Star Equity had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

