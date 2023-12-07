Insider Buying: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Buys $16,040.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) Director Bradley W. Jacobs acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $16,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,772 shares in the company, valued at $420,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $327.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. Telos had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 291.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 107,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Telos by 96.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 125,812 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Telos by 131.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Telos by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Telos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

