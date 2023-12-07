Insider Selling: Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells 8,347 Shares of Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $42,903.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,571,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,075,947.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Neil Desai sold 10,876 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $56,011.40.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Neil Desai sold 10,338 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $44,660.16.

On Monday, October 2nd, Neil Desai sold 25,569 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $111,736.53.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of AADI stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. Analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AADI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 224,178 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 574.3% in the first quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 183,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 156,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 140,959 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 270.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Featured Articles

