Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Sells 2,074 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $113,302.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,008.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 163,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,713. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.07, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $82,232,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.