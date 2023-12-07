Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Sells 2,074 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $113,302.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,008.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dynatrace Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:DT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 163,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,713. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.07, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
DT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
