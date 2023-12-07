Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,488,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forge Global alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $67,200.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 11,400 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $21,888.00.

Forge Global Trading Up 0.6 %

FRGE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 17,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $559.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 133.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forge Global

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.