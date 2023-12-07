Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Sells 1,458 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $20,528.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,160,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Julie Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $106,027.68.
Lifeway Foods Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of LWAY opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LWAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Get Our Latest Report on Lifeway Foods
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $1,353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lifeway Foods
- How to Invest in Energy
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.