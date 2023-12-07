Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Sells 1,458 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $20,528.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,160,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $106,027.68.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of LWAY opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LWAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $1,353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

See Also

