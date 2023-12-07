Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Down to $36.30

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.30, but opened at $32.51. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 15,712 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IIIN

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $658.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $157.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.53%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,093,000 after acquiring an additional 55,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.