Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 278,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $741,000.

