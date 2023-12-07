Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 164,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 104,255 shares.The stock last traded at $45.54 and had previously closed at $45.51.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

