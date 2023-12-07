Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,867 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 276.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 229,729 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

NYSE:IVR opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $393.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -380.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IVR. UBS Group began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.